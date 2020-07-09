Karnataka alerts all departments to be safe from Try2Cry ransomware

Karnataka: The state government has asked all departments which work under the government to be alert as new ransomware called 'Try2Cry' is said to be infecting computers that function using MS Windows software.

The e-Governance department has said in its alert that in the wake of new Ransomware 'TRY2CRY' infecting user files in desktops and laptops, it is informed to keep operating systems and antivirus software updated and scan USB drives for the virus before using. It added, "It is strongly recommended to use only KSWAN (Karnataka State Wide Area Network) internet service on all the officially provided end-user machines."

It seems that the 'Try2Cry' ransomware infects USB flash drives and uses Windows shortcuts to worm its way into a targeted device. Ransomware is a malware that locks a user's access to files or the device; access is restored only after the payment of a ransom.

Centre for e-Governance chief executive officer Vipin Singh said, "There's no imminent breach or attack, we regularly receive alerts from central agencies and we got an alert on the 'Try2Cry' ransomware. In recent times, the number of alerts has been increased." "The government largely uses KSWA, but there are officers that are yet to be provided with KSWAN. Also, people having KSWAN may be using other networks. It's a secure network with filters that control what you can access," Singh explained.

The e-Governance department gets alerts from the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).