Karnataka also has seven wonders: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief minister Bommai on Sunday in a glittering ceremony held at an elite hotel in the city announced the names of the seven wonders of Karnataka. He listed seven different places in different categories including - land, water, forests, mountains, Vastu, Science, History, tradition and heritage.

He said Karnataka was a place of great history and heritage inhabited by very resourceful people. Listing out the seven wonders of the state Bommai said Hampi ruins were one of the world heritage centres that has delighted world tourists and intrigued researchers. The statue of Bahubali in Shravanabelagola atop Vindyagiri hill was one of the top socio-religious centres in the world. Golgumbuz at Vijayapura which was built by BahumaniSulthans even today stands as a testimony to ancient wisdom.

The Amba Vilas Palace built by the Wodeyar royal family is the 'Rajaparampara' heritage site in Karnataka which gets more footfall than the Buckingham Palace in London.

The Jog falls in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga has been nominated as a natural wonder. The seventh wonder that the Chief Minister enlisted was the Nethrani Islands in Uttara Kannada district (19 nautical miles from Bhatkal) which is the last archaeological island of the western ghats which has sheltered rare coral reefs and white-breasted eagles and edible nest swiftlets, in addition, Nethrani islands is also one of the sites for different kinds of sharks. All these three species are schedule 1 animals in the wildlife protection act and also feature on the IUCN list. Nethrani Island is also a hotspot for snorkelling and scuba diving which the foreign adventure tourists are already taking up in lots.

The government publicity blitzkrieg during the times such as Dasara and holiday season in 2023-2024 these features will be highlighted on a global scale, according to the stakeholders in tourism, an army of social media specialists, bloggers, vloggers, tourism operators and travelogue writers and influencers in tourism will be put in place to take up on the 'Seven wonders of Karnataka' on a global scale.