Karnataka announces night curfew in eight cities

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday announced a night-curfew with effect from April 10 night as a precaution against the second wave in the State.



The curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from April 10 to April 20, in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal.

This comes minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meet with chief ministers and representatives of all states and union territories (UTs) and said that the focus should be on micro-containment zones and night curfews to control the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister issued the guidelines for the 'corona curfew' in eight cities of the state and said that all essential services will be exempted. He also said that the night curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am.