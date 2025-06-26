Karnataka bets big on quantum future

Bengaluru: Karnataka is positioning itself as the frontrunner in India’s quantum technology landscape, with state leadership reaffirming its commitment to building a robust ecosystem for innovation in the sector. On Tuesday, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, NS Boseraju visited QpiAI’s facility at Karle Town SEZ, Bengaluru, where he witnessed a live demonstration of QpiAI Indus—touted as India’s first and most powerful indigenously developed quantum computer.

The visit signals Karnataka’s intent to not only harness next-generation computing capabilities but also emerge as a national anchor for strategic applications of quantum technologies in areas such as cybersecurity, healthcare, defence, and financial modelling.

Speaking at the event, Minister Boseraju said the state was laying the groundwork for a future built on quantum innovation. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, we are committed to establishing Karnataka as India’s hub for quantum technologies,” he said. “Quantum computing is only one part of the story—quantum-secure cybersecurity, quantum imaging, and quantum communication networks will define the future digital economy.”

The Minister added that Bengaluru, as the country’s de facto innovation capital, is well placed to take the lead. “With its top-tier academic institutions, technology-driven industries, and a skilled talent base, Karnataka has all the building blocks for a thriving quantum ecosystem. We are also planning to host the Quantum India Bangalore Conference to accelerate collaborative innovation and policy convergence in this space,” he said.

QpiAI officials provided an overview of the company’s quantum roadmap and reiterated their commitment to driving R&D, talent development, and strategic partnerships from within Karnataka.

Founded by technologist Nagendra, QpiAI is among a handful of Indian startups at the forefront of quantum computing, combining software, hardware, and AI-based optimisation to create scalable quantum solutions.

The Minister’s visit was also attended by Sadashiva Prabhu, Director, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (K-STeP), senior officials from the Department of Science and Technology, and members of the quantum technology startup ecosystem.