Karnataka BJP Leader Accuses Congress Chiefs Of Abandoning Governance Amid Leadership Battle

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and current MP Basavaraj Bommai launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress leadership on Tuesday, claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have prioritized their internal power struggle over effective governance.

Speaking to media representatives in Hubballi, Bommai alleged that the two senior Congress leaders have become so consumed with their battle for the Chief Minister's position that they have neglected their responsibilities to the people of Karnataka. "Their entire focus is on protecting their own political positions while the public increasingly regrets bringing this administration to power," he stated.

The BJP leader characterized the ongoing tension between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as destructive to state governance. "There's a continuous internal battle with each leader refusing to relinquish the Chief Minister's role while the other insists on obtaining it. This conflict has completely overshadowed their governing duties, leaving every department in chaos while the government appears lifeless," Bommai declared.

He particularly criticized the administration's handling of financial matters, describing it as a fundamental betrayal of public trust. According to Bommai, the state government owes approximately Rs 250 crore to truck operators responsible for ration food distribution and has failed to deliver even the promised 10-15 kg of rice to economically disadvantaged families.

"They committed to providing rice instead of cash assistance, yet they're failing to deliver on that promise as well. Citizens are being denied food grains, the healthcare system is in disarray, and recent SSLC examination results demonstrate the education system's deterioration," he alleged.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted the government's apparent neglect of basic infrastructure development, claiming insufficient funding for roads, drinking water systems, and municipal employee compensation. "Workers in ten municipal corporations are protesting due to unpaid salaries. It's been a year since an administrative order required municipalities to pay staff from their own budgets, indicating the severity of the financial crisis," Bommai explained.

He painted a picture of widespread public dissatisfaction, citing struggles faced by farmers and economically vulnerable populations dealing with floods, increasing health problems, and delayed salary payments. According to Bommai, these issues have created significant voter remorse among those who supported the Congress party.

"The public now regrets their electoral choice and desires to see this government removed from power. These leaders have become so preoccupied with preserving their own positions that they've completely forgotten their obligations to the people and the state," he concluded.

The criticism comes amid ongoing speculation about leadership dynamics within Karnataka's Congress government, with political observers noting tensions between the Chief Minister and his deputy over future leadership roles.