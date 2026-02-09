Karnataka BJP welcomes temporary hold on Metro fare hike, targets Cong govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP unit has welcomed the Centre’s decision to put the Metro fare hike in Bengaluru on hold and criticised the Congress-led state government for doing politics over the issue.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said in Bengaluru on Monday, “As promised, the unjust Metro fare hike has been put on hold. Earlier, I had personally spoken to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging immediate intervention to protect the interests of Bengaluru’s commuters. I am grateful for his swift and decisive action in ensuring relief to lakhs of daily passengers.”

“My sincere thanks to all Bengaluru MPs and BJP representatives who stood united and raised their voices against this irrational fare hike. While the Congress-led Karnataka government continues its politics of burdening the common man, the BJP remains firmly committed to protecting Bengaluru and its people,” he said.

“Our struggle against the anti-people policies of the Congress government in Karnataka will continue. Bengaluru first. People first. Always,” Ashoka added.

Earlier, BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at a Metro station in Bengaluru against the recent fare hike. Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remark that Surya is an “empty trunk,” the BJP MP carried an empty trunk during the protest and displayed a poster stating, “The Congress-led government is an empty trunk government.” Surya was briefly detained and later released.

Responding to the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “Tejasvi Surya represents our state in the Lok Sabha. The Central government has to provide its share of funds to the state in terms of GST, irrigation projects and infrastructure projects. It would be good if he works in this regard. Instead of saying that the state has no money, it would be better if he ensured that funds are released.”

“He is a proactive Member of Parliament and has his own influence. It will be beneficial for the state and for Bengaluru if he secures funds for projects. If he does that, I will definitely appreciate it,” Parameshwara said.

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy said, “The Metro comes under the Central government. From the commencement of the Metro project to its completion, decisions are taken at the Centre. The Principal Secretary of the Union Urban Development Ministry heads Metro projects across the country. There is a board for the Bengaluru Metro and a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). There is one representative from the state and two from the Centre. Fare decisions are taken based on expenditure.”

“These decisions are made by the Centre and the board, headed by the Union Urban Development Principal Secretary. Without any reason, the BJP is indulging in propaganda. BJP leaders will not get sleep if they do not lie,” he alleged.

“They should make decisions based on expenditure. Karnataka generates Rs 4.5 lakh crore in GST and tax revenues, of which nearly Rs 3 lakh crore comes from Bengaluru alone. Let them compensate the state accordingly,” Reddy said.



