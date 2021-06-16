Karnataka: City student gets top rank in Stage I talent test

Bengaluru: Ridhi Aggarwal, a student of Aakash Institute, Whitefield branch here has bagged first rank in the Stage-I National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) conducted across Karnataka. She has secured 188 out of 200 marks and qualified for the next stage of the national exam.



A total of five students of Aakash Institute, including Ridhi, scored more than 170 marks in the Stage I NTSE examination in the general category across Karnataka.

The other students of the institute who have secured top ranks in NTSE exam in the general category are: Hemang Dave (176); Deepak Charan (173); Vaibhav Raj (171), all from Bengaluru. Ananya Halgatti from Belgaum scored 170.

Congratulating the students, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, "We are proud that our students, Ridhi, Hemang, Deepak, Vaibhav and Ananya have secured top ranks in the State. It is the result of the hard work put by them, the support of their parents and the quality test preparation imparted at Aakash.

We are certain that after having secured impressive results in NTSE Stage- I, our students are ready for Stag II of NTSE."