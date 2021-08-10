Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai accuses Tamil Nadu of 'water politics'

Mysuru: Chief minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday expressed anguish on Tamil Nadu government for politicising water issues. Speaking to reporters on Monday during his visit to Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi hills he said that the detailed project report of the Mekedatu project is ready but the Tamil Nadu government is making it political.



He said examples are there in Tamil Nadu that political parties came to power through Cauvery water politics. He said now also they are continuing the same and said the welfare of people is more important than politics. He said he would hold dialogue with the union government in this regard soon.

Reacting to the former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa rejected cabinet ministers status offered by Bommai himself he said he would provide former Chief Minister's status to him. Reacting to dissatisfaction among legislators and ministers regarding cabinet formation he said he already spoke with tourism minister Anand Singh and would speak again. He said Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadas is his close friend, he would speak to him also. He said minor dissatisfaction is there in party and he would resolve it.

Bommai offered Pooja at Chamundeshwari temple. Cabinet colleagues S T Soma Shekar, Murugesh Nirani, Byrati Basavaraju, Dr Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda, MLAs G T Deve gowda, L Nagendra, and M P Renukacharya and others present.