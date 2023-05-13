Karnataka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in LS elections

  • Menu
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday. He said that the BJP will comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Haveri (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday. He said that the BJP will comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We will come back in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Speaking to reporters at Haveri, he said, "We have not been able to make the mark in the elections in spite of a lot of efforts put up by everybody right from our Prime Minister to workers. Congress was able to make the mark. We will sit for analysis once the results are announced. As a national political party, we will analyse and identify the gaps and deficiencies and improve upon them."

"We take this result in our stride and reorganise the party and we will comeback in the Lok Sabha elections," CM Bommai stated.

