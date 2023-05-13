Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Karnataka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in LS elections
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday. He said that the BJP will comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Haveri (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday. He said that the BJP will comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"We will come back in Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Speaking to reporters at Haveri, he said, "We have not been able to make the mark in the elections in spite of a lot of efforts put up by everybody right from our Prime Minister to workers. Congress was able to make the mark. We will sit for analysis once the results are announced. As a national political party, we will analyse and identify the gaps and deficiencies and improve upon them."
"We take this result in our stride and reorganise the party and we will comeback in the Lok Sabha elections," CM Bommai stated.