Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to work from home

Karnataka: The state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that he will be working from home as a precautionary measure after some of the staff in his office cum residence here tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement, Yediyurappa said, "I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for Corona virus." He said he would give necessary directions and suggestions through online.

Stating that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to get panic as he was not noted with any of the symptoms. The Chief Minister urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Corona virus.

A few days ago, the chief minister's office cum residence Krishna, was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable was infected by the virus. The total number of Covid-19 infections in the state on Thursday reached the 30,000 mark as it reported the biggest spike in single day of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related deaths, taking the toll to 486.