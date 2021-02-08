Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa unveils modular ICU unit

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Monday unveiled a state-of-the-art modular ICU unit that can be used in case of any emergency, including health emergencies like Covid. The 100-bed ICU, which was installed in the KC General Hospital in Malleswaram in just three months, is now open to the public and has been set up with the help of donors.



Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the modular ICU was established in a very short period of time. He remarked that it would help the people. The 50-bed trauma care center and a 150-bed mother-child clinic will be set up in the premises of KC General Hospital by Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N. Ashwathanarayana said that more than 2,100 Covid patients were treated at KC General Hospital, adding that the state is at the forefront of the Covid vaccine campaign.

"Even the President Ramnath Kovind who was on state tours has praised the state for doing well. The government is committed to release more grants to the department,"he said. The DCM added that the modular ICUs could be effective in treating Covid infections. Appreciating Ashwathnarayan, the Congress MLA Dinesh Gundurao said that he is doing good work. "It is surprising that such a well-equipped and sophisticated modular ICU was installed in just three months," he added.

The modular ICUs are made using a model of shipping containers, with a total of 100 beds. There are five ICU beds in each container (ICU). A total of 150 personnel, including specialist doctors, paramedics and nurses, have been assigned to manage all modular ICUs. Such modular ICUs are most effective not only for Covid but also for any type of health emergency. These can be easily transported anywhere. Each ICU has a size of 12.135 X 3.3 X 2.62 meters and has the technical capability and expertise to suit any climate.

The Central Monitoring System allows doctors to easily treat the person in the ICU wherever they are. "There is a liquid oxygen system. It has been increased from 2,000 liters to 8,000 liters. In addition to the air-conditioned system, the air is compressed air cleaned with clean air. This is the first such trial in our country. Such ICUs are most effective in times of emergency, especially when there is a natural disaster. Easily shipped anywhere," Ashwathnarayan explained.

"This is a great example of the creativity of our researchers and experts. They are sophisticated and designed to meet the current needs. Emphasis is placed on quality and all equipment used is excellent," he added.