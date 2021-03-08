Karnataka CM presents state budget in legislative Assembly

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, today presented the state budget in the legislative Assembly with emphasis on Women empowerment, agriculture and irrigation. He has not put the burden of additional taxes on the common people saying that the people are already burdened due to the pandemic.



He informed that due to the pandemic the State GDP has contracted by 2.6 per cent in comparison with that of 2019-20.



B S Yediyurappa in a tweet today said, "Rs.7,795 Crores has been dedicated for comprehensive development of Bengaluru incl construction of 58.2 km ORR, Rs.850 Crs for SubUrban Rail, Metro, Experience Bengaluru centre, Tree parks, upgraded BBMP schools, hospital for poor & Janarogya centres."

The budget has handed over a small bonanza for women on International Women's Day. The Women oriented programmes got a grant of Rs 37,188 crore. The stamp duty was reduced from five to three per cent on buying apartments priced between Rs 35 to 45 lakhs.



The Budget has set a target of earning Rs 12,655 crore revenue from the stamps and registrations tax. The Revenue deficit of the state is estimated to be Rs 15,134 crore during the next financial year, i.e. during the financial year 2021-22 and the fiscal deficit is expected to be Rs 59,240 crore. The total liabilities at the end of 2021-22 is estimated to be Rs 4,57,899 crore which is 26.9 per cent of the GSDP.



Besides, Yediyurappa has announced that his government will construct Yathri Nivasa in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for devotees from Karnataka visiting the temple town. Yediyurappa government has allocated Rs 10 crores in 2021-22 Budget; says UP govt will provide 5-acre land.



Moreover, reading out Karnataka Budget for 2021-22, CM BS Yediyurappa announced to establish gaushala in every district of the state to prevent the slaughter of cows and to conserve livestock.



Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while presenting the state budget 2021-22 on Monday, said he has not put the burden of additional taxes on the common people.



"The year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold miseries to the general public. I am not willing to put the burden of additional taxes on the common people," Yediyurappa said. Presenting the Budget 2021-22 in the legislative Assembly, he said, the state government levies Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on petrol and diesel and it is already lesser compared to the other southern states.