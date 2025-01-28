Live
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Withdraws Cases Against Pro-Kannada Activists
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces the withdrawal of cases against pro-Kannada activists protesting against businesses not following Kannada language norms. He also unveils a 25-feet-tall statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari at Vidhana Soudha.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made an important announcement that all legal cases filed against pro-Kannada activists would be dropped.
These activists had protested against businesses in the state that were not following the rules related to the use of the Kannada language. Specifically, they were upset because some businesses did not have enough signage, advertisements, or nameplates in Kannada, which is the official language of the state.
The Chief Minister made this announcement during a special event at the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature in Karnataka. At this event, he unveiled a 25-feet-tall bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.
The statue is a symbol of the identity and culture of Karnataka. It was installed on the grounds of Vidhana Soudha and was created at a cost of ₹21.24 crore. The statue, including its pedestal, stands at 41 feet tall.
In essence, the CM's announcement is a response to the protests and a move to ease tensions with the pro-Kannada activists, while also promoting the use of Kannada as the primary language in Karnataka.