Karnataka: Degree, engineering colleges to reopen from November 17

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa on Friday permitted reopening of degree, engineering and diploma colleges from November 17 after a detailed discussion with the ministers concerned and officials on Friday.

The CM discussed in detail the precautionary measures to be taken with Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N.Ashwathnarayan and other senior officials.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Deputy CM said students would have the option to either attend classes physically or online or go for blended learning by using both options.

Those who wished to attend classes by coming to colleges should have their parents' consent, he said.

Depending on the strength, it would be decided how the classes have to be held and in how many batches, along with all necessary safety Standard Operating Procedures, he added.

It was also proposed to purchase tablets for students through Social Welfare and Backward Classes department.

Yeddyurappa directed the officials to take all necessary steps to ensure safety of the students and sought information on the SoPs followed by the department.

Ashwathnarayan said that there is a demand to reopen colleges from the students as they are expecting campus interviews and placements to happen soon.