Karnataka Deputy CM says electronic design and manufacturing startups will create 20 lakh new jobs by 2025

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Dr C N Ashwathnarayan has said that the state has adopted a multi-faceted approach to the catapult Electronic System Design and Manufacturing sector.

He was addressing IESA Vision Summit through an online platform in Bengaluru yesterday.

Dr C N Ashwathnarayan in a tweet said, "Took part in Vision Summit 2020 on 'Intelligent Electronics: Driving Self Reliant Digital Economy, Transforming 1.3 Billion lives' by @iesaonline. Karnataka contributes 64% to India's ESDM exports and 10% of India's electronic Industrial output".

Took part in Vision Summit 2020 on 'Intelligent Electronics: Driving Self Reliant Digital Economy, Transforming 1.3 Billion lives' by @iesaonline .



Karnataka contributes 64% to India's ESDM exports and 10% of India's electronic Industrial output.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/kGtV2p7vG2 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 19, 2020

In another tweet, he said, "We are committed to playing an expanded role in ESDM Manufacturing within India. To achieve this, we will capitalize on the 3 central government schemes - Electronic Components & Semiconductors (SPECS), Production Linked Incentive Scheme(PLI) & EMC 2.0".



The minister said that 2000 Electronic design and manufacturing startups will be encouraged to create 20 lakh new jobs by 2025. He informed that Karnataka contributes 64 per cent of India's Electronics exports and is the country's largest chip design hub with over 85 chip design companies and 70 per cent of chip designers based in the state.