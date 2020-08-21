Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer S.R. Nagendra, who was on coronavirus duty in Mysuru district.

"An impartial and thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident," said Yediyurappa.

He also ordered a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job to a family member of the deceased doctor.

"In line with Centre's guidelines, I have ordered Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of late Nagendra on compassionate grounds," said the Chief Minister.

Nagendra, working as the taluk health officer in Nanjangud, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday because he could not bear the pressure on the job. His family has also given the same reason, sources said.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Police Commissioner Chandra Gupta declined to confirm if the death was a suicide.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has also said that a thorough investigation will be held transparently.

Sources added that the doctor was facing pressure from the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer to meet the target of rapid antigen tests.