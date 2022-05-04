Karnataka Forest Department Restores His Jeep As A Memorial In Remembrance Of A Martyred IFS Officer

The Karnataka forest department has restored the IFS officer's jeep to working order and made it into a keepsake for payingtribute to martyred Indian Forest Service Officer P Srinivas. The vehicle is housed at the Kollegal forest department's office, that also houses a museum with images, letters, documents, and writings by the martyr.

According to V Yedukondalu, Director, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, this is the first such homage and tribute to a martyred forest officer anywhere in India. He explained that they felt that this was the greatest approach to honour Srinivas, who received the Keerthi Chakra in 1992. His jeep was abandoned near the Tamil Nadu border at the Karnataka range forest office at Palar. They paid Rs 1.1 lakh to repair it and get it back in working order. They then displayed it as a memento.

Srinivas joined IFS in 1979 after being born on September 12, 1954, in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. According to the Karnataka Forest Department website, he was martyred on November 10, 1991, in order to persuade the forest brigand Veerappan to surrender.

Furthermore, on January 26, 1992, Srinivas was posthumously given the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry honour. A temple had also been raised in the officer's honour at the spot where he was killed by Veerappan.