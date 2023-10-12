Karnataka Forms Expert Committee To Develop State Education Policy, Replacing National Education Policy

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step by forming an expert committee to develop the Karnataka State Education Policy, which will serve as a replacement for the National Education Policy (NEP). In this move, the state government has issued a 'Government Order' (GO) that establishes a 15-member committee, accompanied by a separate group of eight subject experts and advisors who will provide their specialized insights.



According to the GO, the State Education Policy Commission is sanctioned to draft the Karnataka State Education Policy. This commission will be chaired by Professor Sukhdev Thorat, a distinguished figure in the field of education, economics, and a former Chairman of UGC New Delhi. The commission is tasked with submitting its report by February 28, 2024.



The committee members include prominent individuals such as Professor S Japhet, Founding Director of the UGC-sponsored Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEEIP), Sudhir Krishnaswamy, the Vice Chancellor of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), and other experts from various fields.



Bhagyavana S Mudigoudra, Special Officer of the Department of Higher Education, will serve as the Member Secretary of the commission, overseeing the coordination and maintenance of the commission's proceedings.



Additionally, a group of subject experts and advisors, including Professor Yogendra Yadav, Professor Rahamath Tarikere, Professor Janaki Nair, and Sonam Wangchuk, have been identified to provide their expert guidance in shaping the new education policy.



The decision to create this committee reflects the government's commitment to shaping a unique and comprehensive education policy that aligns with the state's needs and aspirations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the committee's ability to provide recommendations that promote scientific thinking, intellectual growth, and holistic student development, adding that he hopes Karnataka's State Education Policy will set an example for the entire nation.



Notably, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently stated that the state intends to replace the existing National Education Policy introduced by the previous government with a fresh education policy tailored to the state's requirements. During the BJP's tenure, Karnataka was the first state to implement the National Education Policy in 2021.



The Government Order emphasizes that all relevant authorities are expected to extend their complete cooperation and assistance to the commission during its deliberations. Administrative and logistical support will be provided by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) and Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) in Bengaluru. Members of the Commission will receive TA/DA (Travel Allowance/Daily Allowance) in line with government regulations.



The Department of School Education & Literacy and the Department of Higher Education will appoint nodal officers to oversee the necessary arrangements for the Commission's meetings, travel, accommodations, and other logistical needs.



The overarching goal of this initiative is to thoroughly review the educational landscape in Karnataka, both in schools and higher education, and to propose policies aimed at increasing enrollment, enhancing the quality of education, ensuring equal access to quality education, and imparting not only scientific knowledge but also democratic values, professional skills, and moral education to foster responsible citizenship among students.

