Karnataka government allows reopening of medical colleges with immediate effect 

Bengaluru: The State government on Friday decided to allow reopening of all medical educational institutions across Karnataka with immediate effect. With this, all colleges dealing with medical, dental, AYUSH, nursing and other allied healthcare courses can resume physical classes. However, the government order states that only those students and teaching and non-teaching staff who have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine will be allowed into colleges.



The government also directed the institutions to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and safety guidelines issued by the government. "Those found violating the rules are liable to be charged under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code," said order.

The order comes almost three months after all educational institutions in the State were ordered to remain shut from April 21, in light of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan claimed that colleges in the State would reopen once all students and members of teaching and non-teaching staff got vaccinated. "We are in the process of preparing for the opening of colleges. The examinations are going on as per the schedule by respective universities. The vaccination program has been going on inviting students to get vaccinated," he said and later instructed the vice-chancellors of institutions to vaccinate students above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the State on Friday reported 1,806 new Covid-19 cases, of which 411 were from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the total active number of positive cases stands at 31,399 in the State. Of the 42 deaths reported in Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kanna reported 10, followed by Mysuru 5, Kolar 3, Bengaluru Rural 3 among the districts. While the test positivity rate for the day stood at 1.18% and the case fatality rate was 2.32%.