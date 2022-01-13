Karnataka government bans Congress Mekedatu padayatra after HC rap 

Bengaluru: Soon after receiving a rap on its knuckles from the High Court of Karnataka for not acting to stop KPCC padayatra, the State government swiftly moved and banned the movement of vehicles, persons participating in the campaign with immediate effect on Wednesday.

State Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar passed an order stating, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Section 24 (a) (b) (1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in the capacity of the Chairman, State Executive Committee, hereby directs that all, inter district (within Karnataka) and intra district (within Ramanagara), movement of vehicles and persons for participating in "Nama Neeru Namma Hakku" padayatra or whichever name it is called with similar purpose from Mekedatu to Bengaluru is prohibited with immediate effect and will be in force until further order for strict implementation by all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, all Police Commissioners of the State. The Transport Commissioner is directed to take adequate measures to implement this order and aid the District administrations and Police Commissioners of the State.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other rules as applicable.