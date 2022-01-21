Karnataka government dedicates Thrividha Dasoha to people of the State: Basavaraj Bommai

Tumakuru: The Karnataka government has dedicated itself to providing ThrividhaDasoha of Anna(food), Akshara(education) and Ashraya(shelter) for all the poor and weaker sections in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Speaking to media persons after launching the Dasoha(charity) programme as part of the Dasoha Day celebrations at Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Bommai said, "Dasoha is a tradition of Karnataka. This is a day that conveys the importance of food, education and shelter. The State government has raised the per capita quota of rice for Anna Dasoha from 4kg to 5kg. Ragi and Jowar too are being distributed in accordance with the food habits of the region. Ration is being provided for Mutts and other charity institutions which are engaged in Anna Dasoha."

As for Akshara Dasoha the State government has launched Vidya Nidhi scheme for children of farmers, Rs150 crore has been released for direct disbursement of scholarships for children of construction workers. The State and central governments have taken up housing schemes for Ashraya Dasoha and about 5 lakh houses are being built, Bommai said.

Dasoha Day would be celebrated in a more organised way as a government programme. State government is committed to spreadingDasoha culture all over the State. "I have participated in today's programme with a resolve to tread in the path of Siddaganga Seer. It is our government's mission to provide food, education and shelter for all," Bommai said.

Replying to a question about conferring Bharat Ratnaon Sri Dr Shivakumaraswamiji, the Chief Minister said he would decide on sending the recommendation to Union government after discussing the issue with BJP leaders.