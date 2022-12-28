Karnataka Government Imposed Guidelines On New Year Celebration

In response to an increase in Covid-19 instances in several regions of the world, the Karnataka government has restricted New Year's celebrations after 1 am in the state. On Monday, the health and family welfare services released a series of recommendations to stop the infection from spreading further.



The health ministry also provided recommendations for celebrations and other activities, stating that all celebrations in connection with New Year's eve (31 December 2022) and New Year (1 January 2023) shall be completed by 1 am on 1 January 2023 & 2 January 2023 accordingly. It further mentioned that all major gatherings must be held outdoors and whenever feasible during the day to avoid the chilly temperatures of late at night and early in the morning. A space's permitted capacity must not be exceeded, especially in indoor seating spaces like hotels, bars, restaurants, clubs, resorts, etc, reported Hindustan Times. The people over-60s, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and nursing mothers were advised to stay away from these gatherings.



Meanwhile, nationwide drills are being undertaken to assess how ready hospitals are to handle a sudden increase in Covid patients. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister of health, oversaw the drill this morning at Safdarjung Hospital. Health ministers from the relevant states are in charge of the exercises. Today, 157 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India.