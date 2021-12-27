Karnataka Government Is Going To Implement A 10-Day Night Curfew From December 28

The Karnataka government announced on Sunday to enforce a 10-day ' night curfew' between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on December 28 in response to new COVID-19 concerns. The authorities also outlawed all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.



Sudhakar expressed his thoughts that as a result, there will be no activities after 10 p.m. on these days.

Following a high-level meeting of top ministers, officials, and the COVID technical advisory council, which was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he announced that exterior functions and gatherings for the New Year would be limited. He said that there will be no outside functions or parties, particularly for those who are celebrating with DJs and huge groups. In Karnataka, they have been outlawed totally. He added that venues like eateries, hotels, bars, clubs, and restaurants can have up to 50% of their sitting capacity. From December 30 to January 2, 50% seating capacity will be in effect at these locations, according to the G.O. It stated that all employees will need to be properly immunised.

While answering to a question, the Minister went on to say that the announcements made were only the first stage. After analysing the situation for ten days, the Chief Minister will decide whether additional measures and curbs are necessary after consulting with experts.

In the wake of omicron variant and it's transmission, the administration mentioned that necessary measures should be enforced proactively to break the chain of transmission in the state.According to the directive, beginning December 28, all gatherings, meetings, and conferences, including weddings, must tightly limit the number of attendees to 300. COVID-appropriate behaviour must be firmly enforced by organisers.

However, the number of COVID-19 clusters in the state has steadily increased, as has the number of Omicron variant infections, which presently stands at 38 in Karnataka.

To combat the transmission of the virus, particularly the Omicron form, there would be increased monitoring and surveillance in the bordering areas between Maharashtra and Kerala.

Individual event is also strictly prohibited during the night curfew, except for essential activities, patients and their attendants, industries and companies that require night processes, vehicles transportation of goods, bus, trains, metro, air travel, home delivery, and e-commerce operations, among others. Using a valid ID card, employees of companies working night hours can roam about. Passengers will be allowed to travel by bus, train, or air if they have legitimate travel documents or tickets.

Just essential workers or employees of IT and ITeS organisations are required to work from the office, according to the decree, while the rest will work from home.

Meanwhile, according to Sudhakar, Karnataka has achieved 97 percent COVID immunisation in the first dosage and 75 percent in the second. The Chief Minister has advised that the focus now be on obtaining 100 percent in the first dose as soon as possible.