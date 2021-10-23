Karnataka Government Pensioners Seeking Shorter-Term Increases

They have asked for a modification in enhancement slabs, citing rising living costs as a reason. Pensioners have requested the adoption of alternative categories for pension augmentation, citing an upsurge in the expense of living that has left many elderly citizens susceptible.



Whereas the present improvement slabs begin when a pensioner reaches the age of 80, some seniors have requested enhancement before the age of 70.

The need arose as a result of numerous states implementing pension enhancements beginning at the age of 70. Additional 10% and 15% pension enhancement scales have been requested in Karnataka for retirees who reach 70 and 75 years of age, respectively. The Karnataka State Government Pensioners' Association has filed a petition with the authorities, noting comparisons with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, which provide a 10% increase at the age of 70. In Tamil Nadu, a 15% increase slab has been implemented for persons who reach the age of 75. Presently, the improvement slabs for seniors begin at 80 years with a 20% increase, continued by a 30% increase at 85 years, a 40% increase at 90 years, a 50% increase at 95 years, and a 100% increase at 100 years, all of them have been set by the finance commission.

Association president L. Bhyrappa stated that the price of living and costs have increased for a substantial number of government retirees. Health difficulties and medical bills have caused financial hardship for many without medical insurance. He further added that the initial implementation of enhancement would help retirees because fewer people assist from pension enhancement after they reach the age of 80. Around 4.2 lakh pensioners and 1.5 lakh family pensioners live in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the group also requested the state government to apply enhancements as immediately as a pensioner reaches the age of 79, referencing Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and Guwahati High Court judgments. It presently starts after 80 years have passed.