Live
- Odisha govt revises enrolment age for class 1 to 6+ years
- Mohammed Shami’s Unwavering Dedication: Training Routine, Sacrifices for Fitness, and Early Morning Practice
- Biden, Trump reach Capitol together for swearing-in ceremony
- ‘Welcome home’, Biden tells Trump during White House visit
- Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Shock as Salman Khan Declares Karan Veer Mehra as Winner, Fans React
- Major IPS Transfers in Andhra Pradesh: 27 Officers Reassigned
- 26-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Shot Dead in the US: Family Seeks Help to Bring Mortal Remains Back to India
- Planning to include Unani medicine in Hindi: MP CM
- Three Arrested in Rs. 4 Crore Daylight Robbery in Mangaluru
- MRPL Flags Off First Toluene Parcel, Strengthening India's Self-Reliance
Just In
Karnataka HC Bars Defamatory Remarks Against Dharmasthala and Dr. Veerendra Heggade
The Karnataka High Court has directed Mahesh Shetty Timarodi and his followers to cease making defamatory statements against Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, his family, and the institutions associated with Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.
Bengaluru : The Karnataka High Court has directed Mahesh Shetty Timarodi and his followers to cease making defamatory statements against Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, his family, and the institutions associated with Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.
Justice R. Devdas, delivering the order on Monday, noted that the defendants had repeatedly violated an earlier injunction issued by the City Civil Court. The court observed that protests and defamatory remarks continued despite clear legal directives prohibiting such actions.
The court emphasised that freedom of speech is not an absolute right and cannot be used to defame individuals or institutions. "If the defendants believe any wrongdoing has occurred, they are free to seek legal recourse but cannot engage in defamatory campaigns through social media or public gatherings," the court stated.
The High Court also directed the police to take immediate legal action if defamatory comments against Dr. Heggade, his family, or Dharmasthala institutions persist.
While Mahesh Shetty Timarodi submitted an affidavit offering an unconditional apology, the court noted a lack of behavioural change. Senior advocates Uday Holla and S. Rajashekhar Hilyar argued on behalf of the petitioners.