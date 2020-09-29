Karnataka High Court allows online time slots for physical filing

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has permitted counsels and litigants to book online time slots for physical filing of petitions, an official said on Monday.

"Advocates/litigants can apply online for time slots to file petitions physically in the principal bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru with effect from Monday," said registrar (judicial) K.S. Bharath Kumar in an order.

Under unlock 4.0, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed physical filing of new cases in the high court, keeping in view its standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the Union Health Ministry's guidelines to prevent the coronavirus spread.

"Time slots can be booked at www.recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in to file physically fresh cases, interlocutory applications (IAs), caveats, demand draft deposits and pay court fee," said Kumar.

Time slots can also be taken online by even the public to file applications for copying III and IV in the high court.

The high court also allowed under the special SOP to produce witnesses on summons with an entry pass and a negative Covid-19 report or certificate at the entry gate.