Karnataka High Court Says That Government Can Permit Bullock Cart Races

The state administration has been ordered by the High Court to ensure that the Supreme Court's requirements for allowing the bullock cart race being followed. The court ruled that the state government can allow bullock cart racing underneath the revised terms of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act, 2017.



A Mysuru-based animal protection organisation, filed a PIL, which was dismissed by a division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The petitioners questioned the government's approval of an event organised in March in Karekura village, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district. They have requested that the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board supervise all such events throughout the state. It additionally stated that similar types of races are staged during Ugadi and Sankranti festivals, as well as provincial elections, whereby participants pay a Rs 2,500 participation fee and the prize money ranges from Rs 60,000 to lakhs of rupees.

According to the Supreme Court, it is ruling in the issue of Baji Rao Patil and the State of Maharashtra, which itself was reviewed concurrently with the Jallikattu case, was cited by the bench. A distinct racetrack for each bullock cart must be given at every bullock cart race event.

The court further stated that a veterinary doctor, in collaboration with animal rights NGOs and the High Court-appointed committee, would be allowed to videotape the occurrence. The decree also prohibited cart men from lashing the bull, inducing pain, or injuring it. While the state government can allow bullock cart racing under section 28A of the modified Act, according to the bench.