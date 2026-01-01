Karnataka Housing Board cautions public against illegal site sales

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Housing Board on Wednesday issued a public warning against purchasing sites in the Suryanagar Phase-4 housing project on the basis of 'plot selection letters', stating that such transactions are illegal and could lead to fraud and financial loss. The KHB Housing Commissioner, in a public notice, said that lands measuring a total of 1,498 acres and 39 guntas (1 acre = 40 guntas) in Indlawadi, Kadujakkanahalli and Bagganadoddi villages of Anekal taluk, Bengaluru Urban district, were acquired under section 6(1) of the Land Acquisition Act for the development of the Suryanagar Phase-4 residential layout.

The project is being developed on a 50:50 sharing basis between the board and the landowners, and the development works are currently in progress. Under this scheme, 50 per cent of the developed land is given to the land losers.

Clarifying the status of documents issued to landowners, the Board stated, "A 'symbolic plot selection letter' given to the land losers is only a document indicating the plots earmarked for landowners as part of the selection/reservation process and does not confer any right to transfer, enter into agreements, or sell the plots."

KHB officials said it has come to their notice that some landowners are entering into sale agreements and even transferring sites to the public by misusing these symbolic letters. In certain instances, fake and forged symbolic plot selection letters are also being created and circulated, which the Board described as a serious illegal act.

The Housing Board advised the public to purchase sites only after formal allotment letters are issued by KHB in the name of landowners, followed by registration and issuance of e-Khata.

"Otherwise, the Karnataka Housing Board shall not be responsible for any illegal transactions, fraud or losses suffered by the public," the notice warned.