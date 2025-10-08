Karnataka Launches “Neeriddre Nale” Initiative to Boost Groundwater Awareness Across 15 Districts

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka is set to roll out its ambitious groundwater conservation initiative, Neeriddre Nale (“Water is Future”), across 252 Gram Panchayats in 27 taluks spanning 15 districts identified as severely overexploited. The programme will be formally launched tomorrow by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N. S. Boseraju announced at a press briefing at Vikas Soudha today.

The initiative seeks to foster groundwater literacy, revive traditional water sources, and strengthen community engagement in sustainable water management. “Neeriddre Nale is designed to build a foundation for a water-secure and prosperous Karnataka,” Minister Boseraju said. “It aims to create public awareness about the criticality of water conservation, develop strategic management plans, and make citizens active partners in protecting water resources.”

The first phase will focus on 525 groundwater-stressed Gram Panchayats, including over 100 in the Kalyana Karnataka region, where groundwater depletion is most acute. Through the program, local communities will be mobilised to conserve water, recharge aquifers, and adopt practices that ensure long-term sustainability.

To boost public engagement, popular Kannada actor Vasista Simha has been appointed as the official Brand Ambassador for the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development. The celebrity-led campaign is expected to draw attention to the importance of water conservation and encourage citizen participation across the state.

The official launch will take place at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, where the government will outline the objectives and implementation strategy. Secretary of the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development, B. K. Pavithra, also attended the press conference, highlighting the department’s commitment to building a culture of water stewardship among Karnataka’s residents.

By combining technological measures, traditional water conservation practices, and a widespread awareness campaign, the Neeriddre Nale initiative aims to tackle the twin challenges of groundwater depletion and community engagement. The program reflects the state government’s recognition that water security is not only an environmental necessity but also a driver of social and economic well-being for Karnataka.