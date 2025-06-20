Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Karnataka: Man Kills Wife Over Mobile Phone Fight in Brahmavar, Arrest Made
A tragic incident occurred in Brahmavar taluk where a man allegedly murdered his wife after a quarrel over her mobile phone use.
A sad incident happened in Hiliyana village, Brahmavar taluk, on the night of June 19. A man killed his wife after a fight about her mobile phone.
The woman’s name was Rekha, aged 27. She worked at a petrol pump. Her husband, Ganesh Poojary (42), is a painter from Kolambe village. Police from Shankaranarayana have arrested him.
People said the couple were married for 8 years and had two children. They used to fight often. Ganesh always complained Rekha used her phone too much. Some time back, Rekha went to the police, and they gave them counselling.
But again, on June 19, Ganesh came home, fought with Rekha, and in anger, he hit her with a machete. She died on the spot. After that, he ran away.
Later, the police team found Ganesh and caught him. A case is now registered, and the police are still checking the case.