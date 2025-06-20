Karnataka: Man Kills Wife Over Mobile Phone Fight in Brahmavar, Arrest Made

A sad incident happened in Hiliyana village, Brahmavar taluk, on the night of June 19. A man killed his wife after a fight about her mobile phone.

The woman’s name was Rekha, aged 27. She worked at a petrol pump. Her husband, Ganesh Poojary (42), is a painter from Kolambe village. Police from Shankaranarayana have arrested him.

People said the couple were married for 8 years and had two children. They used to fight often. Ganesh always complained Rekha used her phone too much. Some time back, Rekha went to the police, and they gave them counselling.

But again, on June 19, Ganesh came home, fought with Rekha, and in anger, he hit her with a machete. She died on the spot. After that, he ran away.

Later, the police team found Ganesh and caught him. A case is now registered, and the police are still checking the case.