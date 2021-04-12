Karnataka may witness peak by May first week, slowdown by month end

Bengaluru: Experts have opined that the second wave is likely to peak by May first week in the State and slowdown by the end of the same month. Government has to take measures accordingly, says Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.



Speakin to the media after a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Sudhakar called for vigilance till the end of May as the State's health infrastructure would be overburdened in case of a surge in cases. Members of the TAC also have suggested vigilance at borders and testing of incoming travellers from high case load States such as Maharashtra. "The TAC has been directed to come up with a report to be submitted to the Chief Minister. Further measures will be taken after discussion with the CM," the minister said.

According to the reports from the health department, Private hospitals across the State have extended their support to the government. "We were among the first in the country to start tele-ICU and private hospitals have also utilised it. We need to further strengthen this system. Suggestions which impact economic activities will not be considered. However, experts have suggested curbs on large gatherings and crowds that spread infection," said the minister.

On vaccine drive in the State, Sudhakar said that the State has received 72 lakh doses of vaccine so far and about 61 lakh have been administered the vaccine. He said women emerged as role models when it came to getting vaccinated.

"We are celebrating this month the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule who dedicated his entire life for the empowerment of women and downtrodden through education and social transformation. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is the architect of our Constitution and crusader of social justice. PM has given a clarion call to celebrate Vaccine Festival during their birth anniversaries. We must not let politics, religion, caste or language mar this vaccination drive. Therefore we have administered vaccines to women belonging to different faiths today as a symbolic gesture. So, I will continue to make surprise visits to hospitals and vaccination centres. Irregularities and improper facilities won't be tolerated. If people co-operate there will be no need for lockdown or curbs on economic activities," Sudhakar further added.