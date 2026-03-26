Karnataka MLAs Seek VIP IPL Tickets, Say They Shouldn’t Queue Up

Several legislators in Karnataka have sparked controversy by demanding special access to IPL match tickets, arguing that elected representatives should not have to stand in queues or book tickets like the general public. Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar stated that MLAs across party lines have collectively sought a dedicated allocation of tickets.

Responding to the request, Assembly Speaker UT Khader directed the state government to ensure that each MLA is provided with four VIP tickets for matches at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The demand arose after legislators accused the Karnataka State Cricket Association of showing “disrespect” by asking them to book tickets online instead of issuing them directly. Kashappanavar argued that MLAs deserve preferential treatment and should not be made to stand in lines or sit in general seating areas.

He also claimed that online ticketing has led to black marketing, with prices being resold at significantly higher rates. According to him, the demand for reserved tickets has also been supported by opposition leaders, including BJP MLA R Ashoka.

The matter has been taken up with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is expected to discuss the issue with officials and provide an update in the Assembly.

The request comes ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, which begins in Bengaluru with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.