Karnataka Panel Supports The Use Of Omisure Testing kits

According to the state's Technical Advisory Committee, the state government of Karnataka should purchase Omisure testing kits for COVID-19 diagnosis. The kit is an RT-PCR variation that identifies all SARS Covi-2 viral subtypes, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron. The kit, would make entire genome sequencing more concentrated and minimise the workload in WGS facilities.

In comparison to other test kits, the turnaround time each test is also shorter. From the time, the sample is taken until the time the results are generated, it takes roughly 2.5 hours.

The kit includes both S gene dropout and S gene specific mutant amplification, as per the committee. As a result, it's an Omicron 'stealth variant' spotter that can identify all Omicron sub-lineages, including BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3. Existing S gene dropout kits are known to overlook these sub-lineages, therefore this is an obvious advantage. This is due to the fact that the Omisure kit employs a different area than the 69-70 amino acid deletion used in other kits.

The report given to the government mentioned that for Omicron, the sensitivity is 100 percent, and the significance is 99.25 percent; for all other variations, the sensitivity is around 100 percent. The kit has been authorized by the ICMR and will be accessible in the market shortly.

According to TAC members, Omicron positive samples in the kit might not need sequencing because it has proven 100 percent concordance to genomic sequencing in an ICMR study. Samples that tested negative for Omicron with the Omisure kit but positive for COVID-19 should be emphasized for sequencing since they may signal other variations, new Omicron sub-lineages, or the appearance of a novel variant.