Karnataka PCC chief DK Shiva Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka: KPCC President DK Shivakumar has tested COVID positive, admitted to the Private hospital in Bengaluru. Mr Shivakumar is known for aggressive politics and had a good rapport with party high command.

When he underwent brief judicial custody in connections with IT-related cases, party high command stood with him and gave moral support.

Mr Shivakumar has successfully protected Congress MLAs of Gujarat when BJP is trying to poach them during Rajya Sabha elections. Whenever party high command facing a crisis, it approaches Shivakumar for all kind of help.