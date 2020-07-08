Karnataka: Permission granted for sale of Government leased lands

Bengaluru: As a process of revenue generation measure, the revenue department has issued an order allowing the sale of government land leased to various religious, industrial and other organisations. As per the sources, nearly Rs 2,250 Cr will be generated in Bengaluru Urban district only, if the order is implemented.

Though, the rules for the process are under discussions, revenue department has directed deputy commissioners of various districts to submit proposals for the sale of such lands leased by the government to various institutions under the Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969. The order was implemented after a recent cabinet decision. The order issued on July 6 states, "government lands leased to private organisations, trusts, industries, educational, social welfare, religious and agricultural purposes can be regularised by paying the guidance value of the land, provided the organisation continued to use the land for the same purpose it was granted for."If an organisation or trust wanted to convert the land for other purposes, it will be charged twice the guidance value. According to the order, land leased to organisations that are unwilling to purchase the land will be surveyed. DCs are instructed to initiate measures to survey such lands and recover the unused land to the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Revenue Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad said, "Rules for the sale of such lands will be formulated shortly. We have directed deputy commissioners to compile the extent of land leased to various organisations in their respective districts."

A total of 921 acres were leased to private parties in Bengaluru Urban district which is adding Rs 6.50 Cr per year to the state government income in the form of rents."Sale of leased land in Bengaluru Urban alone will generate around Rs 2,250 crore at current guidance values," says Prasad.

The government is also pushing for regularisation of unauthorised buildings on Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) land and auction of corner sites to mobilise resources due to the severe economic difficulties in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.