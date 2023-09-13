Karnataka Rejects Cauvery Water Release To Tamil Nadu Due To Severe Water Shortage

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, stated on Tuesday that due to insufficient rainfall in the river basin and a lack of adequate water storage, the state cannot release Cauvery river water to neighboring Tamil Nadu. This declaration from Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the position of Water Resources Minister, followed a recommendation by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.



Mr. Shivakumar stated that they want to make it clear that we currently do not have the necessary water resources. The CWRC has issued its recommendation, and tomorrow the matter will be presented to the higher committee, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), where their Secretary is a member. In discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this morning, they conveyed to their officials that they are unable to release water.

In response to the CWRC's recommendation, he mentioned that Tamil Nadu had initially requested 12,500 cusecs, but the recommendation was for 5,000 cusecs, yet they are currently facing a water shortage.

He added that tonight and tomorrow morning, they will consult with their legal experts in Delhi. Their top priority is ensuring an adequate supply of drinking water. The situation for farmers comes next. Therefore, they will inform the Authority that complying with the recommendation will be extremely challenging.

Mr. Shivakumar pointed out that the Supreme Court had already informed both states that it would not intervene in the matter and would let the technical committees make the decisions. In response to a question, he emphasized the difficulty of releasing water and said, "I can only say that it is very challenging."

When asked if the Cauvery bodies understood the ground situation, he stated that today they presented their position with facts, and they will do the same tomorrow. They are welcome to visit the state and witness the ground situation for themselves.

Regarding the possibility of a legal dispute arising from the situation, Mr. Shivakumar called for the cooperation of the public and opposition parties to safeguard the state's interests.

Regarding any political motivations behind the orders to release water, he commented, "No, I cannot accuse these committees of engaging in politics. They hold responsible positions and act as impartial judges. Central government officials, representatives from both states, and other stakeholders are involved in these decisions."

The CWMA had previously directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, starting from August 29, based on the CWRC's recommendation.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shivakumar had stated that currently, Cauvery water was not flowing from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka officials at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) would appeal to conserve water for drinking purposes.

Tamil Nadu has also approached the Supreme Court, requesting an order for Karnataka to release Cauvery water for its standing crops. This case is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has urged the state government not to release water to Tamil Nadu under any circumstances. The party is committed to supporting the government in any legal battle on this issue, emphasizing the need to protect the state's interests, particularly in the face of drought and a shortage of drinking water.