Karnataka Replaces Garlands, Shawls With Kannada Books On Government Events

On Tuesday, the tradition of awarding garland, shawls, flower bouquets, and mementos at government events was outlawed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai calling it a 'unnecessary expenditure.'



According to a circular issued by the Karnataka government, instead of garlands,Kannada literature and books can be supplied instead. On the orders of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar released a circular to that effect.

Previously the Chief Minister, who was presiding over a meeting of senior police officials, declined to take a flower arrangement, stating that the practise of gifting garland, shawls, and bouquets in the name of etiquette should be abolished.

Meanwhile, V Sunil Kumar, sworn-in Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister has requested to all the people who came to see him were requested to send Kannada books instead of garlands and gifts, which he would present to a library in his Karkala constituency.



Following that, the Chief Secretary issued a circular prohibiting the state government and government-run institutions from giving garland, shawls, flower bouquets, fruit baskets, and mementos at the occasions of any meetings and events. The directives have been issued to all the departments and government undertakings to accompany the new initiative.