Karnataka reports 9,058 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported a spike of 9,058 new COVID-19 cases and 135 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,51,481 and death toll to 5,837, the Health department said. The day also saw 5,159 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 9,058 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 2,967 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of September 1 evening, cumulatively 3,51,481 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,837 deaths and 2,54,626 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 90,999 active cases, 90,237 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 762 are in ICU. As many as 40 out of the total 135 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (12), Hassan (11), Shivamogga (10), Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada (7), Ballari, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Vijayapura (4), Raichur and Tumakuru (3). Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI), while contact history of several people was still under tracing.



Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,967, Mysuru (737), Hassan (461), Ballari (393), Dakshina Kannada (352), Tumakuru (327), Davangere (289) and Raichur (245). Bengaluru Urban topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,32,092 infections, followed by Ballari (21,734) and Mysuru (18,686). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 91,180 followed by Ballari (16,325) and Mysuru (12,931).