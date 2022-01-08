Karnataka: Revenue Minister Ashoka tests Covid positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister R Ashoka tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital with mild symptoms. On Friday, Minister Ashoka in a tweet stated, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested.



Last week, on January 1, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh also tested positive. In a tweet he had stated, " I've tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

A spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Karnataka on Wednesday as the state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection with a test positivity rate of 3.33 per cent.

According to the state's health minister Dr. K Sudhakar, the cases nearly doubled in the last 24 hours. Karnataka on Friday reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.