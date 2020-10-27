Karnataka: Rs 1 crore grant for Bangarappa memorial

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a memorial for former chief minister late Sarekoppa Bangarappa in Soraba taluk in Shivamogga district.

Announcing this, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa said, "Officials have been directed to release a grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a memorial as a homage to Bangarappa here."

The CM was in town to inaugurate a park constructed in the town as a tribute to the former CM on his 87th birth anniversary. The park, according to the Chief Minister's Office, was constructed at a cost of Rs 21.15 lakh, and its maintenance was entrusted to the Soraba town panchayat.

Bangarappa was elected to the legislative Assembly from Soraba constituency for six consecutive terms between 1967 and 1996. He served as the twelfth CM of Karnataka from October 1990 to 1992, preceded by Veerendra Patil and succeeded by M Veerappa Moily. He also served as the Lok Sabha MP from Shimoga and worked with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular as well, before succumbing to a brief illness in 2011.

Further, Yeddyurappa remembered Bangarappa saying he was still remembered fondly for his projects and progressive approach in the field of education, health, and agriculture.

"He was rightly known as the champion of backward classes for his implementation of several schemes aimed at the welfare of farm workers, underprivileged and rural people," Yeddyurappa added.