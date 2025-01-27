Live
- Job Fair Successfully Conducted at Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College
- Karnataka Swimmers Shine at Den Den Sea Swimming Championship
- "Villagers Demand Restoration of Bus Service from Shantinagar to Pedda Tandrapadu, Seek Government Intervention".
- Wing Commander Akshay Saxena Awarded Vayu Sena Medal For Heroic Rescue Mission In Arabian Sea
- Haryana Private Hospitals Threaten To Exit Ayushman Bharat Over Unpaid Dues
- Man-eating Tiger Found Dead In Wayanad Days After Fatal Attack
- PRTU TS Leaders Demand Restoration of Old Pension Scheme, Submit Petition in Ieeja
- Dr. Lakshman Inspires 10th Grade Students with Motivational Session in Aija.
- Farmers Urged to Utilize Red Gram Procurement Centers in Alampur Constituency
- Vengaivayal Water Tank Contamination Case: A 2022 Crime Resurfaces With New Developments
Just In
Karnataka Swimmers Shine at Den Den Sea Swimming Championship
Karnataka swimmers asserted their dominance at the second Den Den Sea Swimming Championship, amassing a remarkable 51 medals, including 17 golds.
Mangaluru: Karnataka swimmers asserted their dominance at the second Den Den Sea Swimming Championship, amassing a remarkable 51 medals, including 17 golds. The championship, held at the Mangalore Surf Club beach on 27 January, attracted over 200 swimmers from nine states who competed in open-water events ranging from 250m to the newly introduced 6 km category.
Karnataka swimmers excelled across categories, sweeping all medals in the 250m and 500m events and achieving significant podium finishes in the 1.5 km, 3 km, and 6 km categories.
In the men’s division, Aryan Sapute and Anthony Varrounis emerged victorious in the 6 km category. The women’s 6 km race was dominated by Ines Garner and Namratha Gada.
Other states also showed competitive spirit, with Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa claiming a total of 10 medals among them.
MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty and Commandant Munish Aggarwal, the guests of honour, awarded medals to the winners.
Chirag Shambu, President of Mangalore Surf Club, expressed satisfaction with the event, which aimed to promote water sports and sea safety. Supported by the Indian Coast Guard, the event was a testament to India’s growing interest in open-water swimming.