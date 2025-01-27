Karnataka Swimmers Shine at Den Den Sea Swimming Championship

Mangaluru: Karnataka swimmers asserted their dominance at the second Den Den Sea Swimming Championship, amassing a remarkable 51 medals, including 17 golds. The championship, held at the Mangalore Surf Club beach on 27 January, attracted over 200 swimmers from nine states who competed in open-water events ranging from 250m to the newly introduced 6 km category.

Karnataka swimmers excelled across categories, sweeping all medals in the 250m and 500m events and achieving significant podium finishes in the 1.5 km, 3 km, and 6 km categories.

In the men’s division, Aryan Sapute and Anthony Varrounis emerged victorious in the 6 km category. The women’s 6 km race was dominated by Ines Garner and Namratha Gada.

Other states also showed competitive spirit, with Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa claiming a total of 10 medals among them.

MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty and Commandant Munish Aggarwal, the guests of honour, awarded medals to the winners.

Chirag Shambu, President of Mangalore Surf Club, expressed satisfaction with the event, which aimed to promote water sports and sea safety. Supported by the Indian Coast Guard, the event was a testament to India’s growing interest in open-water swimming.