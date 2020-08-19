Karnataka: There is lack of adequate supply of liquid oxygen, admits minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said he has directed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all hospitals in the state, amid growing demand. He also said the government was planning to establish new liquid oxygen plants to meet the high demand.

The Minister today visited the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences here, from where several patients had to be shifted to various hospitals in the city last night as the medical facility was short of oxygen supply. "There are some issues in supply of oxygen to hospitals as there is huge demand. I have directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all hospitals in the state," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Measures will also be taken to establish new liquid oxygen plants to meet the high demand, he said. During the recent video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too the state had sought centre's cooperation in setting up of liquid oxygen plants. Sudhakar said as the number of Covid cases have increased, there is a scarcity of oxygen at all hospitals and KIMS faced that situation.

Patients were shifted to Bowring and Victoria hospitals. "We are taking measures to establish oxygen plants at all medical hospitals across the state. We are in contact with private firms which supply liquid oxygen and the principal secretary of the industries department is in touch with them," he said. The demand for oxygen has gone up by 4 to 5 times due to Covid, he added. KIMS hospital has a liquid oxygen plant with a capacity of 2,400 cubic metres, but it is not enough to meet the demand.