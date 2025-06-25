Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025

The Karnataka education department (DSERT) has made a new rule. From the academic year 2025–26, school books will have road safety lessons.

Students in Classes 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9 will get these lessons. The goal is to teach children about traffic rules and how to stay safe.

The traffic police are helping to make the lessons. Topics include:

Traffic lights

Road and personal safety

Road safety is everyone’s safety

Some parents and teachers are not happy. They say the government didn’t talk to them before making this change. Schools already have too few teachers. Also, guest teachers are not paid on time.

Parents are asking: Why add more lessons without solving old problems?

The Karnataka Textbook Society said the textbook team will be told about this. They will make changes if needed.