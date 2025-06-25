Live
- Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025
- People see red as prices of greens shoot up due to non-stop rainfall
- Rail users in Mangaluru seek swift action on long-pending demands
- Supervisor threatens workers with toy pistol
- Digital debt trap claims another life
- As KRS nears peak capacity, Mandya farmers rejoice
- Chennai engineer held for sending bomb threats to Udupi school
- Vijay Kotian awarded for celebrating cultural unity
- ED Raids 18 Places in Karnataka Over Engineering Seat Scam
- AP to become Aerospace and Defence Hub with new policy: Nara Lokesh
Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025
Highlights
New road safety lessons will be added to Karnataka school textbooks for Classes 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9 starting in 2025–26. Parents and teachers raise concerns.
The Karnataka education department (DSERT) has made a new rule. From the academic year 2025–26, school books will have road safety lessons.
Students in Classes 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9 will get these lessons. The goal is to teach children about traffic rules and how to stay safe.
The traffic police are helping to make the lessons. Topics include:
- Traffic lights
- Road and personal safety
- Road safety is everyone’s safety
Some parents and teachers are not happy. They say the government didn’t talk to them before making this change. Schools already have too few teachers. Also, guest teachers are not paid on time.
Parents are asking: Why add more lessons without solving old problems?
The Karnataka Textbook Society said the textbook team will be told about this. They will make changes if needed.
Next Story