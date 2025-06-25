  • Menu
Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025

Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025
Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025

Highlights

New road safety lessons will be added to Karnataka school textbooks for Classes 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9 starting in 2025–26. Parents and teachers raise concerns.

The Karnataka education department (DSERT) has made a new rule. From the academic year 2025–26, school books will have road safety lessons.

Students in Classes 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9 will get these lessons. The goal is to teach children about traffic rules and how to stay safe.

The traffic police are helping to make the lessons. Topics include:

  • Traffic lights
  • Road and personal safety
  • Road safety is everyone’s safety

Some parents and teachers are not happy. They say the government didn’t talk to them before making this change. Schools already have too few teachers. Also, guest teachers are not paid on time.

Parents are asking: Why add more lessons without solving old problems?

The Karnataka Textbook Society said the textbook team will be told about this. They will make changes if needed.

