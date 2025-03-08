Karnataka Unveils Coastal Development Plans, Mangaluru to Get State’s First Water Metro

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has unveiled ambitious plans for the development of the coastal districts, marking a significant step toward enhancing water transport infrastructure. Among the major announcements is the state’s first-ever ‘Water Metro’ project in Mangaluru, which aims to revolutionise transportation by introducing electric-hybrid ferries. This initiative is expected to boost connectivity across water bodies while promoting an eco-friendly mode of travel.

In addition to the Water Metro, the government has also introduced an international cruise project in Mangaluru, signalling a push toward enhancing tourism and maritime trade. The proposed Coastal Berth Project further complements these efforts by facilitating the movement of both cargo and passengers through sea routes and national waterways. These developments are set to strengthen Karnataka’s maritime connectivity and economic prospects.

Expanding its focus beyond Mangaluru, the government has also announced the development of a new port in Manki, following the ongoing progress at Honnavar port in Uttara Kannada. Honnavar is further poised to become a hub for shipbuilding, with plans for a specialised facility catering to the sector’s growth.

To support these ambitious projects, the Karnataka Water Transport Policy has already been approved, providing a structured framework for maritime development. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure along the coastal belt, ensuring that these projects are implemented effectively.

With these strategic initiatives, Karnataka is set to witness a transformation in its water transport sector, paving the way for economic growth and enhanced regional connectivity.