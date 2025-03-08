Live
- Myanmar regime pledges to hold elections by January 2026
- Delhi: AAP, Congress slam BJP govt for failing to deliver Rs 2,500 to women
- All-Women Crew Operates Mangaluru-Muscat Flight on International Women’s Day
- ONOE will save a lot of time and money: Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for initiative
- Sanitation Workers Felicitated on International Women’s Day in Mahabubnagar
- Codava National Council Demands Recognition for Women
- Bannerghatta Biological Park Welcomes New Tiger Cubs
- Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India backs Mauritian sovereignty over Chagos Archipelago
- Big achievement: Rajnath on Delhi govt launching Rs 2,500 scheme for women
- Karnataka Unveils Coastal Development Plans, Mangaluru to Get State’s First Water Metro
Just In
Karnataka Unveils Coastal Development Plans, Mangaluru to Get State’s First Water Metro
The Karnataka government has unveiled ambitious plans for the development of the coastal districts, marking a significant step toward enhancing water transport infrastructure.
Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has unveiled ambitious plans for the development of the coastal districts, marking a significant step toward enhancing water transport infrastructure. Among the major announcements is the state’s first-ever ‘Water Metro’ project in Mangaluru, which aims to revolutionise transportation by introducing electric-hybrid ferries. This initiative is expected to boost connectivity across water bodies while promoting an eco-friendly mode of travel.
In addition to the Water Metro, the government has also introduced an international cruise project in Mangaluru, signalling a push toward enhancing tourism and maritime trade. The proposed Coastal Berth Project further complements these efforts by facilitating the movement of both cargo and passengers through sea routes and national waterways. These developments are set to strengthen Karnataka’s maritime connectivity and economic prospects.
Expanding its focus beyond Mangaluru, the government has also announced the development of a new port in Manki, following the ongoing progress at Honnavar port in Uttara Kannada. Honnavar is further poised to become a hub for shipbuilding, with plans for a specialised facility catering to the sector’s growth.
To support these ambitious projects, the Karnataka Water Transport Policy has already been approved, providing a structured framework for maritime development. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure along the coastal belt, ensuring that these projects are implemented effectively.
With these strategic initiatives, Karnataka is set to witness a transformation in its water transport sector, paving the way for economic growth and enhanced regional connectivity.