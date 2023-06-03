Live
- Naidu to meet Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Gen-AI, creating more Job Opportunities in the IT sector
- Odisha Train accident: Coromandel express took wrong track, says signalling dept
- South-Indian highest opening day grosser; ‘RRR’ tops the list
- Apple to open 3 more exclusive stores in India; find details
- YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI in YS Viveka murder case today
- Karnataka: youth ends life over alleged police high-handedness in Haveri
- Odisha train accident: 21 passengers heading to Rajahmahendravaram reported safe
- Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest rom-com surprises with its first day collections
- Odisha train mishap: Rescue operation underway in 2 badly damaged coaches
Karnataka: youth ends life over alleged police high-handedness in Haveri
In his suicide note, Suresh held the police and family members of the married woman responsible for his death
Haveri: An incident of a youth commuting suicide following alleged police high-handedness came to light on Saturday in Karnataka's Haveri district.
The victim has been identified as Suresh Naik, a resident of Chikkamagadi tanda in Shivamogga district.
He had left a suicide note and blamed the police for the drastic step.
Meanwhile, Suresh's family has also alleged that he ended his life due to the torture by the Hanagal police.
Suresh was taken into custody in connection with a case involving his elder brother Manju on a complaint that the latter had been harassing a married woman with whom he was in love with.
Following the complaint, Manju disappeared and the police instead detained Suresh.
The victim owned a cab and was settled in Bengaluru.
The police also allegedly seized his cab four days ago.
Although the police freed Suresh, they allegedly refused to release his car and told him he will only get it after his brother is found.
The victim went into depression and allegedly consumed poison and died.
In his suicide note, Suresh held the police and family members of the married woman responsible for his death.
The victim maintained that he was debt ridden and by running the cab he managed to earn money and paid what he owed.