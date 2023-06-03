Karnataka: youth ends life over alleged police high-handedness in Haveri

Haveri: An incident of a youth commuting suicide following alleged police high-handedness came to light on Saturday in Karnataka's Haveri district.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Naik, a resident of Chikkamagadi tanda in Shivamogga district.

He had left a suicide note and blamed the police for the drastic step.

Meanwhile, Suresh's family has also alleged that he ended his life due to the torture by the Hanagal police.

Suresh was taken into custody in connection with a case involving his elder brother Manju on a complaint that the latter had been harassing a married woman with whom he was in love with.

Following the complaint, Manju disappeared and the police instead detained Suresh.

The victim owned a cab and was settled in Bengaluru.

The police also allegedly seized his cab four days ago.

Although the police freed Suresh, they allegedly refused to release his car and told him he will only get it after his brother is found.

The victim went into depression and allegedly consumed poison and died.

In his suicide note, Suresh held the police and family members of the married woman responsible for his death.

The victim maintained that he was debt ridden and by running the cab he managed to earn money and paid what he owed.