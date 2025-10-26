Karnataka’s Chief Ministerial Race: DK Shivakumar’s Uphill Battle

As November 2025 nears, Karnataka’s political arena is charged with speculation about whether Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will finally claim the Chief Minister’s post. The intensifying debate over his potential ascent is matched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resolute stance, repeatedly conveyed to the Congress high command, that he will not relinquish power under any circumstances. This ongoing power struggle within the Congress party is poised to persist throughout the government’s five-year term, creating a state of perpetual uncertainty.

The high command’s directives, despite their authority, face resistance in Karnataka, as public statements and political manoeuvring continue to fuel confusion. A recent statement by Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, in Belagavi has added a new dimension to the saga. By naming Minister Satish Jarkiholi as a potential successor to Siddaramaiah, Yathindra ignited fresh controversy within the Congress ranks. While his remarks may carry some weight, their timing suggests a calculated move to undermine Shivakumar’s ambitions.

The statement subtly conveys that Shivakumar cannot rely solely on Vokkaliga support to achieve his goal, signalling the need for broader backing. This development aligns with existing discontent, not only within Congress but also from the Janata Dal (Secular), where leaders like HD Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda are unlikely to support Shivakumar’s bid for the CM post.Historically, Karnataka’s Vokkaliga Chief Ministers—barring SM Krishna—have often held nominal power, a precedent that fuels Shivakumar’s determination to secure the position.

His persistence, however, faces significant hurdles. Yathindra’s endorsement of Jarkiholi introduces a third contender, strategically positioned to challenge Shivakumar’s aspirations. Additionally, Shivakumar’s strained relations with JDS and limited support among Congress MLAs weaken his position. To succeed, he would need to rally over 40 Congress legislators and potentially align with the BJP—a prospect that appears unfeasible given current political alignments.

Looking ahead, the 2028 elections could further dim Shivakumar’s prospects, with Jarkiholi and JDS’s Nikhil Kumaraswamy emerging as formidable players. Shivakumar’s indirect admission of lacking sufficient MLA support underscores his precarious position. Karnataka’s leadership tussle, reminiscent of the adage “neither giving up madness nor achieving the goal,” continues to unfold as a protracted political drama, offering little resolution but ample intrigue. (eom)