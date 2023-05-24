Karnataka's Proposal To Keep Using Eggs In Meals In 8 Districts Has Been Approved By The Centre

The Centre has given its approval to Karnataka's request to continue providing eggs in the free midday meals to students in eight aspirational districts as an additional source of nourishment for another year. During a meeting on May 15 between state officials and the PM POSHAN project approval board under the union education ministry, the issue was raised. The central and state governments will split the $4,426.72 lakh expense in this account.



The state had tested serving eggs in seven districts that had low socioeconomic indicators in 2021, despite opposition from some religious and political groups. A study had indicated that including eggs in the noon meal increased the nutritional status of the pilot project's participants' students.

The state government notified the board that during the 45 days of the fiscal year that concluded on March 31 it had given one egg twice in a week to 1.53 million schoolchildren.In order to continue the programme, the state suggested extending it to 2023–2024 and providing eggs to 1.6 million children for 54 days in eight districts, including Vijayanagar.

Following thorough deliberation, PAB-PM POSHAN approved the state government's request to spend an estimated $4,426.72 lakh on providing eggs to 15,57,126 students for 54 days in the districts of Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalburgi, Koppal, Bellary, Vijayanagar, and Vijayapura.

However, the budget to provide the eggs has been divided. The amount of the 2,656.03 lakh out of 4,426.72 lakh will be contributed by the Centre will, and the state government will pay the remaining amount.