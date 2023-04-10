Karwar: Contractors' body warns massive stir on April 12

Karwar: Government works are awarded contractors on contract basis and then payments are made to them in stages. However, although the work has been completed in most parts of the state and the term of the government is about to end, there have been allegations that the contractors are in trouble due to non-payment of the work bill. Now in Uttara Kannada district also the contractors have raised their cry in front of the media.

During the same BJP government in Uttara Kannada district, crores of rupees works have been carried out. Keeping this development in mind, the government is also gearing up to face the elections. However, even after years of completion of the work, the bill has not been paid to contractors. Despite the contractors knocking the doors of the office every day, the money has not been released by the government.

Due to this, the contractors are in dire straits and the president of Karwar Taluk Contractors Association Madhav Nayaka has warned that the contractors will hold a massive protest in front of the Karwar Municipal Council on April 12 to open the eyes of the government.

The contractors opposed when government offered to tender in the form of a package in the district. However, Karnataka road infrastructure development limited (KRIDL) has been given a contract and is now being paid in advance. However, the direct contractors are not getting paid for those who have completed the work honestly.

Millions of rupees to some contractors in the district are yet to be paid and they are forced to availed loans from financiers by pledging gold jewellery to run family. Now its interest has doubled and we have come to a position where we are losing gold. The government should immediately release the outstanding amount. If not, they warned of staging a massive protest.

"The contractor is upset because of the delay in payment even after the completion of the work. However, now the government is gearing up for elections by putting forward the same works as their achievement. Please pay for the works immediately," appealed the contractors association secretary Rohdas Kotharakar.