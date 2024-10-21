Kauvery Hospital state’s only corporate hospital to receive prestigious Hernia Surgery Center of Excellence Accreditation

Bengaluru: Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, has become the as the only corporate hospital in Karnataka to receive The Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery accreditation from the Hernia Society of India. The prestigious accreditation was awarded by Dr. Vijay Borgaonkar, President of the Hernia Society of India, in the presence of Dr. Rajesh Khullar, President of the Asia Pacific Hernia Society in recognition of the pioneering work done by Dr Ganesh Shenoy in the field of herniology.



The Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, Bangalore and Hosur Region, Dr. Vijayabhaskaran S said, “This accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in gastrointestinal surgery and positions Kauvery Hospital as a leader in advanced medical and surgical education. We are proud to provide an institution where healthcare professionals from across the world can come to learn and share their expertise."

Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, also successfully hosted on October 19-20, the Laparoscopic Hernia Surgery Training Course—a two-day workshop titled "Herniosphere - From Hiatal Hacks to Coopers Tacks," led by Dr Ganesh Shenoy which was endorsed by the Hernia Society of India. The event saw the participation of over 75 surgeons from India, neighbouring countries, and Kenya, with several attending virtually.

The course featured an international renowned faculty lineup, including experts from Portugal, Singapore, and Japan, delivering insightful lectures on the latest advancements in laparoscopic hernia surgeries. The event saw live demonstrations of 15 unique and complex laparoscopic hernia surgeries, showcasing cutting-edge techniques and procedures by Dr Ganesh Shenoy and team, lectures by globally renowned surgeons such as Dr. Emanuel Guerreiro from Portugal, Dr. Kiyotaka Immaamura from Japan, and Dr. Sujith Wijerathne from Singapore. The sessions covered a variety of topics, from GERD surgery to the management of Complex Groin Hernias and Simple to Complex Ventral Hernias.

The Director of Surgical Gastroenterology and Chief Coordinator of the event, Dr. Ganesh Shenoy said, “At Kauvery Hospital, we aim to not only provide state-of-the-art medical care but also serve as a hub for knowledge exchange and skills development in the field of laparoscopic surgery. This event underscores our commitment to advancing the field of hernia surgery in India and beyond."

ThePresident of the Hernia Society of India, Dr. Vijay Borgaonkar said, "Kauvery Hospital’s dedication to both patient care and professional training in advanced hernia surgery is exemplary. This Center of Excellence will serve as a beacon for other institutions aspiring to raise the standard of hernia surgery care and education in India."

The event also served as a platform for the announcement of new advancements in the hospital’s surgical capabilities, positioning Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, as a pioneer in abdominal wall reconstruction and minimally invasive hernia surgeries led by Dr Ganesh Shenoy in Karnataka.