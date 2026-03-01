Kerala Tourism’s ‘Lenscape Kerala’ photo exhibition opens at NGMA

Bengaluru: Showcasing the scenic beauty, cultural richness, and vibrant traditions of Kerala, the all-India photo exhibition Lenscape Kerala was inaugurated at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bengaluru on Friday evening. The exhibition presents 100 photographs captured by 10 of India’s leading travel and media photographers.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Venu V, Chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation and former Chief Secretary of Kerala, in the presence of NGMA Bengaluru Director Priyanka Mary Francis. Organised by NGMA in collaboration with Kerala Tourism, the exhibition will remain open to visitors until March 1, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Curated by noted art critic Uma Nair, the exhibition offers a visual journey through Kerala’s diverse landscapes, including its mountains, coastlines, heritage architecture, festivals, wildlife, and everyday life. The project’s Director of Photography, renowned wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan, described the exhibition as a unique initiative highlighting Kerala’s visual and cultural identity.

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the project was designed to showcase immersive travel experiences and present Kerala as a photographer’s paradise. He noted that the exhibition highlights the state’s natural beauty, cultural harmony, and historical richness.

The travelling exhibition, which began in New Delhi, has already toured major cities including Mumbai and Pune, and will continue to Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, and Kolkata after Bengaluru.